No need for me to explain further on sodomy cases: Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA SELANGOR: Anwar Ibrahim stressed on Wednesday (Oct 17) that he did not need to provide further explanation on his sodomy cases and called on those who still wanted information to refer to the many sources stating the facts of the cases.

The de factor leader of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) was replying to a question from a Selangor University (Unisel) student, who had wanted to know if Anwar was guilty of sodomy or had been slandered.

The question-and-answer segment was part of the Meet Anwar Ibrahim event at the university campus in Bestari Jaya.

In 1999, he was jailed six years for corruption and nine years for sodomy. The conviction was subsequently overturned and Anwar was released in 2004.

Anwar was once again convicted of sodomy in 2014 and sent to prison to serve a five-year sentence in February 2015.



In May, Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election and Anwar was granted a royal full pardon with his convictions expunged from all records.

At the forum on Wednesday, Anwar, 71, urged the public - and especially students from institutions of higher learning - to adopt an open mind and not be tied to only one source of information such as newspapers or television.

"The explanation on the case has been repeated many times on Facebook and there have been more than a million hits on YouTube," said Anwar.

"All reports defending me (on the sodomy case) have been compiled into books (such as the one by) Australian lawyer Mark Trowell ... The answers given are very detailed so I advise that you read them.

"I am also repeating that when I was freed before this, (King Muhammad V) said he was confident I was not guilty and that there was a miscarriage of justice.

"He knew the matter was not right and asked that I do not impose such cruel acts on other people when I come to power."

Anwar added: "Do we want to be victims of slander or do we want to seek the truth by listening to and reading all the information?"



Anwar also did not deny that money politics could have existed during the PKR party elections, but said the party needed to obtain sufficient evidence before taking further action.

PKR deputy president candidate Rafizi Ramli had earlier claimed money politics was taking place in six states, which had held their party elections.