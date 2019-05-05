No party can rule Malaysia alone: Lim Guan Eng

SHAH ALAM: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) said on Sunday (May 5) that no single party can rule Malaysia by itself.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said it is the hope of the DAP to continue to work with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Amanah and Bersatu through Pakatan Harapan (PH) for a better Malaysia.

Advertisement

“(Before this) We have proven in Penang and Selangor that with political coalition, we can rule better than Barisan Nasional (BN). But can we assure Malaysians (in the last general election)?

"Nonetheless, on May 9 2018, against all odds, millions of Malaysians united against BN and voted for change,” he said at the 2019 DAP National Conference.

The conference, which is the party's first national delegates assembly since winning the 14th general election (GE14), was attended by 969 delegates and 188 observers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lim also reminded DAP members not to be lulled by the party's power, because much work has yet to be done by PH, including fulfilling the pledges made in GE14 in May last year.

He said the concept of New Malaysia should assure the people that the country's political, economic and cultural future is secure.

"New Malaysia is the main vision which is practical in guiding all Malaysians towards a better future,” he said.

When asked about the country's race-based policy, Mr Lim said it was started by Barisan Nasional and not by PH.

He said that the policy will continue, but the PH government will ensure no specific race is left behind.