No record of Musa Aman, Jamal Yunos leaving Malaysia: Immigration

PUTRAJAYA: There are no records of former Chief Minister of Sabah Musa Aman and Sungai Besar UMNO head Jamal Yunos leaving the country, said Immigration director-general Mustafar Ali on Friday (Jun 1).

He said both individuals have been blacklisted from leaving the country and would be considered to have committed an offence if they were found overseas.

Advertisement

“We do not know their whereabouts. Some people say they saw someone resembling Musa overseas. How would the Immigration (department) know because we do not have a record of them leaving the country.

“If they left without a record, then it is an offence and action will be taken against them,” he said when commenting on reports that claim a person looking like Musa was seen in London, United Kingdom while Jamal was said to be in Indonesia.

In the press conference held here today, Mustafar said if they left through illegal channels, it would be an offence, and action could be taken against them under the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

He added that the Immigration Act 1959/1963 provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or imprisonment up to five years, upon conviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Royal Malaysia Police was seeking the cooperation of the Indonesian authorities to track down Jamal who was said to be in Indonesia.

In a video recording with a palm oil plantation in the background, Jamal asked Muhyiddin to guarantee his safety as he said his life was in danger.

Jamal had failed to turn up at the Ampang District Police Headquarters despite giving his word that he would cooperate with the police in several cases including the charge of displaying firearms in public.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user claimed that he had seen someone resembling Musa at the St Pancras International railway station in London.

Musa is sought by the police to help in investigations connected to a police report made by Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri , Juhar Mahiruddin over an alleged criminal intimidation report.