'No surrender': BN state chairman outlines formula to recapture Selangor

TANJONG KARANG, Selangor: "No retreat, no surrender, no 'talak tiga' (no irrevocable third pronouncement of divorce)."

These three formulas were the injections of motivations from Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Noh Omar to leaders and party members, adding that their struggle in the 14th general election (GE14) was the "last chance" to recapture Selangor, Malaysia's wealthiest state.

With five days to go in the GE14 campaign, Noh pointed out that the administration of the state had been dominated by the "caca merba" (mixed) opposition coalition for the past 10 years and likened it to couples who were "still sleeping at home despite being divorced".

He described it as such because three state executive councillors from PAS were still in the state government administration despite the fact that the party had decided to sever political co-operation with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) last year, and before that with the DAP.

According to Noh, it was time that the Selangor government's mandate be restored to Barisan Nasional which has proven to be able to provide better services to the people of the state.

"We want to tell the people of Selangor if they want to 'divorce' (from BN), it should suffice with the second pronouncement (Talak Dua). (BN lost in Selangor in the 2008 and 2013 general elections.)



"We are not dreaming loftily, but according to my calculation we will be able to have enough seats to recapture Selangor in GE14; at least 30 state seats. I don’t aspire that we get two-thirds, What is important is that BN wins," he said.

Selangor had a composition of 56 state seats, namely DAP and PKR, each holding 14 seats, PAS and BN, having 12 seats each, and Amanah and Independent with two seats each.

Noh, who is also the urban well-being, housing and local government minister, was not talking empty talks following the selection of Selangor BN candidates for the polls on May 9, where 56 new faces from 78 parliamentary and state seats were being fielded by BN.

The rest were the five incumbent candidates for the parliamentary seats including Noh, nine incumbent state seat representatives and four candidates who were recycled after losing in 2013.

He was confident BN Selangor would be able to add another five parliamentary seats as well as retaining the five existing parliamentary seats in this general election.

