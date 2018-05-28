Nobel Prize? 'I am not so noble', says Malaysian PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: “I am not so noble”. That was Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s reaction when he was asked for his response to a petition seeking his name for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president casually answered the question after chairing the party’s three-hour meeting at its headquarters in Menara Yayasan Selangor on Monday (May 28).

Mahathir had became the subject of an online petition lobbying for him to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Started by change.org user Alexandria Abishegam, the online petition had more than 103,000 signatures as of 9pm on Monday.

Mahathir should be nominated "in recognition of his determination" to return to politics, said Abishegam in her petition.

"Tun Dr Mahathir focused on the importance of transparency, democracy and rule of law for Malaysia," she wrote. "The fact that Tun Dr Mahathir has also openly admitted his own faults and apologised for his mistakes of the past makes him truly a 'Giant of a Man' and a leader to emulate."

Going on to describe him as "the 'Nelson Mandela' of Malaysia", the petition praised the prime minister for "helming a peaceful transfer of power".