Investigations into death of Irish teen Nora Quoirin still ongoing: Malaysian police

SEREMBAN: Police have not stopped investigations into the death Franco-Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin, said Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman on Wednesday (Aug 21).

He said police would refer the case to the Public Prosecutor for further action after getting the postmortem report on the Irish teenager, who was reported missing on Aug 4 and found dead on Aug 13.

The police revealed last Thursday that 15-year-old Nora had died of gastrointestinal bleeding after having gone without food for a long time as well as prolonged stress.



The body was claimed by Nora’s family the following day at the Forensic Department of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.



On reports quoting police sources that the police had overlooked some key indicators during the search and rescue operation for her, the deputy police chief said he had never issued any statements on this.

“To my knowledge, no statements were made by Nilai district police chief (Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar) or the state police chief (Mohamad Mat Yusop),” he added.

He said the police were not involved in the RM50,000 reward that Nora's family had offered for information that could have helped find her.

On Aug 13, Nora’s body was found about 2.5km from a resort in Pantai, Negeri Sembilan, where she had checked in with her family before she was reported missing on Aug 4.

The teenager, along with her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, father Sebastien Marie Philipe and two siblings arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation on Aug 3.

