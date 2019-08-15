Malaysian police say Irish teen Nora Quoirin probably died from hunger, stress

SEREMBAN: Nora Anne Quoirin, the Irish-French girl whose body was found near a jungle stream in Malaysia, died from internal bleeding likely due to prolonged hunger and stress, Malaysian police said on Thursday (Aug 15).

Negri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told a press conference that there was no evidence that the 15-year-old had been raped.



“The cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to duodenal ulcers complicated with perforation,” he said.



The remains of Quoirin, 15, were found on Tuesday, 10 days after she went missing from the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her naked body was found in a ravine, about 2.5km from the rainforest resort, where she had disappeared a day after her family arrived for a holiday there on Aug 3.

An autopsy was conducted at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban on Wednesday.



Mohamad said pathologists confirmed that the body was that of Quoirin and that she had likely been dead for two to three days.

“The perforation in her intestines is likely caused by prolonged hunger and stress,” he said.

Small scratches were found on her legs, but Mohamad said they were not the cause of her death.



Samples taken from the body will be sent to the chemistry department for further analysis, he added.

Mohamad also said there was no evidence “for the time being” to indicate that Quoirin was a victim of kidnapping.