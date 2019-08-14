Family of Irish girl found dead in Malaysia won't seek criminal probe, lawyer says

SEREMBAN: The family of an Irish girl whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle stream will not demand a criminal investigation into the incident, their lawyer said on Wednesday (Aug 14), leaving it up to the police to decide the next course of action.



The naked body of Nora Quoirin, 15, was discovered on Tuesday in a ravine in dense rainforest after a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Results of an autopsy are expected later in the day, police said.

"They won’t press for anything because in this country, even in most countries, it has to be done by the police rather than you pressing for anything," lawyer Sankara N Nair told Reuters.

"They have to go on evidence. The family is totally distraught. Totally overwhelmed."



A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia, Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

Nora went missing from the Dusun Resort, not far from Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 4, a day after checking in for a holiday with her London-based family.



Her family believed the teen, who had learning difficulties, had been abducted but police classified her disappearance as a missing person case.

Her body had to be airlifted by helicopter out of the ravine - about 2.5km from the resort - after which it was transported to a hospital and identified by her relatives.

On Wednesday morning a pathologist began conducting a post-mortem examination on the body, police said, as a media scrum gathered at the hospital in Seremban town, which was guarded by armed officers.

Family members gather to see the body of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

Her family said the schoolgirl was "at the heart of our family", in a statement released by the Lucie Blackman Trust, a UK charity that supports relatives of British people missing overseas.

"She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

"We will always love our Nora."

"TRAUMATISED"

Nora's body was found unclothed but authorities have not said if there were any signs of injury.

Meabh Quoirin, with her husband Sebastien by her side, thanked rescuers for their continued efforts in looking for their missing daughter Nora. (Photo: AFP/Handout)

Police are not ruling out criminal elements in the case, have questioned witnesses and are investigating witness accounts of a truck heard early on the morning the girl disappeared.

A group of volunteers who were part of the search and rescue team found the body after being tipped off by a member of the public.

It was discovered in the official search zone, in an area that the team had previously covered.

On Monday, the family had offered a RM50,000 (US$11,900) reward, donated by a Belfast business, for information that could lead to her return.

And at the weekend, her mother Meabh fought back tears as she made an emotional speech thanking the search team, with the girl's French father Sebastien by her side.

The 5ha resort where the teenager disappeared is next to a patch of thick jungle and in the foothills of a mountain range.

Her family had said it was extremely unlikely the reserved youngster would have wandered off on her own.

She had a condition known as holoprosencephaly, where the brain fails to develop normally, had limited verbal communication and could only write a few words.

She attended a school for young people with learning and communication difficulties.

