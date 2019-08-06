Malaysia expands search for Irish teenager who went missing while on holiday

NILAI, Negeri Sembilan: Malaysian authorities have expanded the search for Irish teenager Nora Quoirin, who was reported missing while on holiday with her family in the state of Negeri Sembilan.

The search entered its third day on Tuesday (Aug 6), involving more than 170 people from various government agencies.

Apart from the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Volunteer Corps and villagers are involved in the search. A helicopter and sniffer dogs have also been deployed.

Members of the Malaysian rescue team take part in a search and rescue operation for the missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Seremban on Aug 6, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The 15-year-old, who lived in London, was reported missing at 8am on Sunday. Her parents discovered she was not in her bedroom at the Dusun resort in Pantai, and the window was left open.

According to British media, her parents consider it a criminal matter.

But Malaysian police said there were no initial signs of foul play.

"We still classify this case as (a) missing person (case), not an abduction, not yet," said Negeri Sembilan's police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop on Tuesday. "No evidence to say that this case is one of abduction."



Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin warned against speculating on her disappearance.

“I was informed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Mazlan Mansor) that it is a ‘missing person’ case and they do not think anyone else is involved,” he told reporters.



“Don’t try to be too clever. Use the official statement issued by the Royal Malaysia Police, more so when the incident involves a foreign national. What other people say is not important because the police know better."



Assuming that Quoirin was kidnapped could jeopardise the investigations, he added.

The 15-year-old was reported missing on Aug 4, 2019. (Photo: Bernama)

The girl, whose father is French and her mother from Northern Ireland, is said to have learning difficulties. The family had travelled to Malaysia for a two-week holiday.

The management of the resort, which is about an hour from Kuala Lumpur, said in a Facebook post that its employees are "extremely distressed and worried" about her disappearance and are assisting in the search.

Search and rescue efforts are focused around the resort.

"We will focus our efforts along a stream running near the resort because we believe she would surely go towards the stream to drink," the state's police chief said, as quoted by the Star.



"We will do our best and will not give up hope," he told reporters. "We feel she did not go far."