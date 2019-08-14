Nora Quoirin: A timeline of events

SINGAPORE: The body of Irish teenager Nora Quoirin was found on Tuesday (Aug 13), 10 days after she went missing from the resort where her family was staying while on holiday in Malaysia.

Her disappearance sparked an intense search effort involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs scouring the forest near the Dusun resort in the state of Negeri Sembilan.



Here is a timeline of events:

AUG 3

Nora, 15, who lives in London with her French father and Irish mother, arrives in Malaysia for a two-week holiday with her family.

They check in at the Dusun resort, which is a 30-minute drive from the state capital Seremban and located in the foothills of the Titiwangsa mountains and next to a forest reserve.

The body of Nora Quoirin, 15, was discovered Tuesday in a ravine in dense rainforest after a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs. (Photo: AFP/FAMILY HANDOUT)

AUG 4

Nora's family discovers she is missing at 8.30am on the first morning of their stay. The window in the room where Nora was sleeping is found open.

The teen's disappearance is reported by the resort owner after one of Nora's family members informed him she was missing.

A search team of around 120 people that include firefighters and police officers is deployed to look for the teenager.



A relative pleads for help in a Facebook post, saying Nora has "special needs".

Nora has a condition known as holoprosencephaly, which means she has a smaller-than-normal brain, has limited verbal communication and cannot write more than a few words.



Members of the Malaysian rescue team take part in a search and rescue operation for the missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Seremban on Aug 6, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

AUG 5



More search personnel are deployed to look for her.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Zakaria Othman says the search area has been expanded to include the nearby village and town, as well as the outer parts of the resort.

The Irish embassy in Kuala Lumpur says it is providing consular assistance to Nora's family. Nora had travelled to Malaysia on an Irish passport.



AUG 6



A helicopter joins the search party, which now comprises nearly 180 people from various government agencies.

Police classify her disappearance as a missing person case and are not treating it as an abduction.

But the girl's family tell the Lucie Blackman Trust, a UK charity that supports the families of British people who go missing abroad, that they suspect foul play.



In a Facebook post, the resort's management says its employees are "extremely distressed and worried" about her disappearance and are assisting in the search.



Malaysian divers take part in a search and rescue operation for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish, Nora Quoirin, in Seremban on Aug 7, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

AUG 7



Nora's father Sebastien says his daughter did not wander off on her own.

“We believe she may have been abducted.”

Meabh Quoirin, mother of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing, speaks during a news conference in Seremban on Aug 12, 2019. (Photo: Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via REUTERS)

Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust says the Malaysian police's approach is “causing frustration”.

“The family don’t go with this theory at all (that she left the property). They are terrified at the prospect that not everything that can be done is being done,” he is quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“They know Nora and what she is capable of and don’t feel that they are being listened to."

Describing Nora as a girl who “would not venture into her own garden without a family member holding her hand”, Searle says her family members are getting increasingly frustrated and are all exhausted from lack of sleep.



The family, in a statement, say Nora never went anywhere by herself and they have no reason to believe that she wandered off and got lost.

“We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities and is not like other 15-year-olds. She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself and she won’t understand what is going on.”



A Malaysian diver takes part in a search and rescue operation for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish, Nora Quoirin, in Seremban on Aug 7, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Malaysian authorities say the local community, including the Orang Asli people, have volunteered to join the search mission.

For the first time, police say they are not "ruling out any possibility", including criminal elements in the case.

Forensic experts retrieve fingerprints from the window pane of Nora's bedroom where she was last seen.



As the hunt enters its fourth day, a small team of divers searches a river running through the forest near the resort.



A helicopter, two drones, sniffer dogs and 214 people from various government agencies have already been deployed in the search for the girl.



A police officer uses a sniffer dog as police search for 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing from a resort near Seremban. (Photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)

A poster showing missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin is displayed outside a school in Seremban in Malaysia. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

AUG 8



The search team uses a recording of Nora's mother calling her name in the hope that a familiar voice might draw out the timid youngster if she is in the jungle.

Officials play a recording of the girl's mother calling "Nora, Nora darling, mummy's here", through loudspeakers.



Voices of other family members have also been recorded and will be used, says the Negeri Sembilan police chief.

Police say they believe the girl is still in the area of jungle where the search is focused. They also say they have questioned around 20 people and are examining the fingerprints found on the window pane.



AUG 9



Nine drones equipped with heat detection technology are deployed, as authorities step up the search for Nora.

Meabh Quoirin, with her husband Sebastien by her side, thanked rescuers for their continued efforts in looking for their missing daughter Nora. (Photo: AFP/Handout)

AUG 10



Nora's mother, Meabh, thanks the hundreds-strong search party for their efforts in looking for her daughter.

"It means the world to us, and we are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us," she says.



In a statement, police say they have narrowed the search area as they step up their efforts.

Police also confirm they are looking into people with criminal backgrounds around the area and have searched the homes of hotel employees.

AUG 11



Malaysian authorities activate a hotline for the public to call in and give tip-offs in the search for Nora.

AUG 12



A reward of RM50,000 is put up by the family. Nora's mother says the money was donated by an anonymous businessman from Belfast.

Several police officers from England, France and Ireland are helping local police in the investigation, say Malaysian authorities.

The search area has been extended to a 6km radius, according to Negeri Sembilan police.

A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia, Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

AUG 13



Rescuers find the body of Nora on Tuesday afternoon after a 10-day search. Her family identifies her remains at a hospital morgue later that evening.

At a news conference, deputy inspector-general of police Mazlan Mansor says Nora's naked body was found beside a small stream about 2.5km from the Dusun resort.



The police did not say if there are any signs of injury on her body.

AUG 14

Nora's family issues a statement released by the Lucie Blackman Trust.

"She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken," the statement says.

"We will always love our Nora."

Their lawyer says the family will not demand a criminal investigation into the incident, leaving it up to the police to decide the next course of action.

