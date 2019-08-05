Irish teen goes missing while on holiday in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A 15-year-old girl from London was reported missing on Sunday (Aug 4) while she was on holiday in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan.

Nora Quoirin, who reportedly has learning difficulties, was staying with her family at the Dusun resort in Seremban for a two-week trip, BBC News said.



Her parents discovered she was missing at about 6.30am on the first morning of their stay and saw that their daughter's hotel room window was open.



A search team of around 119 people has been deployed to look for Quoirin.

Nilai district police chief Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the team included firefighters, as well as police personnel from Negeri Sembilan's K9 unit.

"The search operation is ongoing and all the district police chiefs and Negeri Sembilan police units have been notified to assist in the search," he said.



According to the Independent, Quoirin lived in London with her parents; her mother was from Northern Ireland and her father, France. The report added that she had travelled to Malaysia on an Irish passport.

The Irish embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it was providing consular assistance to Quoirin's family.

The resort, located in the foothills of the Titiwangsa mountains and next to a forest reserve, said it was working with police to find the girl.

Mohd Nor Marzukee added that the teen's disappearance was reported by the resort owner after one of Quoirin's family members informed him of the disappearance.

A man, who claimed to be Quoirin's uncle, posted on Facebook on Saturday night with a plea for help.

"Any friends with connections in Malaysia please get in touch if you think you can help in any way, my niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban an hour or so from KL," wrote Dominic Graham.



"She is 15 with special needs, and hasn’t been seen since everyone went to bed last night."



Catherine Morrison, a family friend, told the BBC that Quoirin's disappearance was "completely out of character" and that the teen's parents were "frantic".

"They had just arrived - it was going to be a trip of a lifetime.



"They checked into their hotel, the Dusun - it looked beautiful with little cottages and an infinity pool.

"They went to bed, but this morning Nora was not in her room and the window was open."

