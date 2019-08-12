Reward of RM50,000 offered in search for missing Irish teen in Malaysia

NILAI, Negeri Sembilan: A reward of RM50,000 (US$11,900) has been offered by the family of Nora Quoirin to help find the missing Irish teenager who went missing from a Malaysian resort more than a week ago.

Announcing this on Monday (Aug 12), her mother Meabh Quoirin said: "Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us, and our hearts are breaking.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us to find her. The police have been working extremely hard to bring Nora home.”

She added that the RM50,000 was donated by an anonymous Belfast-based business.

Meabh Quoirin, the mother of missing teenager Nora Quoirin at a press conference on Aug 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Fifteen-year-old Nora, who is said to have learning difficulties, was discovered missing from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Aug 4, in a case that has baffled police and turned up no evidence so far.

Police have listed her as a missing person but do not rule out a possible criminal element.

Several policeman from England, France and Ireland are helping local police in the investigation, said Malaysian authorities on Monday.

The police teams arrived in Malaysia last week, said Negeri Sembilan Police deputy chief Che Zakaria Othman, but he declined to reveal more information.

“The police teams (from England, France and Ireland) are only assisting us in the investigation into Nora Anne’s disappearance and are not involved in the search-and-rescue operation,” Che Zakaria told a press conference at the Pantai Police Station in Seremban.

More than 350 policemen and other security personnel have been mobilised in stages to look for Nora since she went missing.

“We are continuing our search in the area over a six-kilometre radius,” he said, adding that the search and rescue team is up against various challenges, including bad weather over the past three days.