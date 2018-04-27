North, South Korea wrap up summit as Kim Jong Un returns home

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned to the North on Friday, concluding a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in where the two leaders pledged to work for the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold hands during a farewell
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold hands during a farewell ceremony after the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

Kim and Moon, along with their wives, watched a piano performance accompanied by traditional Korean percussionists and a film following their dinner.

The two leaders held hands as they watched a montage of photos from their summit set to a K-pop song that included the words "be a family again".

Kim is scheduled to have a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in late May or early June, while the two Koreas will have high-level military talks next month to discuss details about easing military tension on the inter-Korean border.

(Reporting by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps, Christine Kim and Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

