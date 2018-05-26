North and South Korean leaders meet to discuss Kim-Trump summit

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday (May 26) to discuss Kim's possible upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump, the South said, the second inter-Korean summit in as many months.

Moon and Kim met just north of the heavily militarised border in the afternoon to exchange views to pave way for a summit between North Korea and the United States, South Korea's presidential office said.

Advertisement

"They exchanged views and discussed ways to implement the Panmunjom Declaration and to ensure a successful US-North Korea summit," the Blue House said in a statement, adding that further details would be released Sunday morning.

TO MEET OR NOT TO MEET?

The meeting between both leaders comes after Trump on Thursday called off the planned June summit with Kim in Singapore, blaming "open hostility" from the North Korean regime and warning Pyongyang against committing any "foolish or reckless acts".

In a letter to Kim, Trump wrote that he would not go ahead with the meeting following what the White House called a "trail of broken promises" by the North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea last week failed to attend a meeting with the United States to work on logistical preparations for the summit.

Pyongyang has since called the decision "extremely regrettable", but said that it was still willing to talk to Trump.

Trump, however, also noted on Friday that the United States was having "productive talks" about reinstating the Jun 12 summit with Kim, and indicated the meet could be salvaged.