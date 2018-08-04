North Korea alarmed by US attitudes, committed to summit agreement: Minister

North Korea is firm in its determination to implement the agreement it reached with the United States in June but is increasingly concerned by U.S. attitudes, its foreign minister said on Saturday.

SINGAPORE: North Korea is firm in its determination to implement the agreement it reached with the United States in June but is increasingly concerned by US attitudes, its foreign minister said on Saturday (Aug 4).

"The DPRK stands firm in its determination and commitment for implementing the DPRK-US Joint Statement in a responsible and good-faith manner," said Ri Yong Ho, referring to his country by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Advertisement

"What is alarming however is the insistent moves manifested within the US to go back to the old, far from its leader's intention."

Ri was in Singapore attending the ASEAN Regional Forum Retreat Session, where US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also present.



At a group photo session at the forum, Pompeo walked up to Ri, and the two shook hands and exchanged words and smiles.



Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho as South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha looks on at the Asean Regional Forum Retreat Session in Singapore August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Pompeo also said on Saturday that the process of ending North Korea's nuclear programme would take time but he was optimistic that it would be achieved within a timeline set by the leaders of the two countries.

It was important to maintain diplomatic and economic pressure, Pompeo said, adding the United States took very seriously any relaxation of UN sanctions against North Korea.

"I'm optimistic that we will get this done in the timeline and the world will celebrate what the U.N. Security Council has demanded," Pompeo told a news conference.

"The work has begun. The process of achieving denuclearisation of the (Korean) peninsula is one that I think we have all known would take some time."

He said there was every reason to believe the reports about Russia's issuance of visas to North Korean workers were accurate, which would be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

"I want to remind every nation that has supported these resolutions that this is a serious issue and something that we will discuss with Moscow," he said.

"We expect the Russians and all countries to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions and enforce sanctions on North Korea."

Russia has denied a report by the Wall Street Journal that said Moscow was allowing thousands of fresh North Korean labourers into the country and granting them work permits in a potential breach of U.N sanctions.

Russia's ambassador to North Korea also denied Moscow was flouting UN restrictions on oil supplies to North Korea.