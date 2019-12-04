North Korea's army chief disappointed by Trump comments, warns against force: State media

SEOUL: North Korea's army chief said he was disappointed by US President Donald Trump's suggestion of using military force against Pyongyang, and warned that any strike would meet a quick response, state media reported on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was also "displeased" by Donald Trump's comments at a NATO summit in Britain, according to KCNA.

Trump said on Tuesday he still had confidence in the North Korean leader but noted that Kim "likes sending rockets up, doesn't he?".

"That's why I call him Rocket Man," Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London. He said he hoped Kim would denuclearise, but added: "we'll find out."

Pak said that it would be a "horrible thing" for the United States if Washington launched an attack, and that North Korea would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level," KCNA said.



North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast last week in the latest test of its large multiple-rocket launcher. It was seen as an effort to remind the United States of a year-end deadline Kim has set for Washington to show flexibility in stalled denuclearisation talks.

The launch was the first since Oct 31, when the North tested what it called super-large multiple rocket launchers, which had also been used in tests conducted in August and September that were overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean officials have warned the United States to abandon its hostile policy toward the North or Pyongyang would walk away from the talks.

The North has demanded the lifting of sanctions against it and the abandonment of joint military drills by the United States and South Korea, which it calls preparations for an invasion.