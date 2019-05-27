North Korea calls Bolton 'war fanatic' over missile test comments: KCNA

SEOUL: US National Security Adviser John Bolton is a "war fanatic" who was wrong to conclude that North Korea's recent missile tests violated United Nations resolutions, the North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media on Monday (May 27).

A statement issued by state news agency KCNA quoted a foreign ministry representative as saying that giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self defence.

The representative singled out Bolton, who last week said the recent tests "no doubt" violated U.N. resolutions.

Bolton is working more to destroy peace and security that maintain security, it added.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)