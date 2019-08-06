North Korea conducts new launches, threatens to take 'new road'

SEOUL: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from South Hwanghae province into the sea to the east early on Tuesday (Aug 6), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, as Pyongyang protested joint US-South Korea military drills as violations of diplomatic agreements.

The US Department of Defense will "continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies," a department spokesman said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Pyongyang said US-South Korean war games are a "flagrant violation" of efforts to reach peace on the Korean peninsula and reflect a lack of "political will" to improve relations.

The comments by an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesman were carried by state news agency KCNA.

"Despite our repeated warnings, the United States and South Korean authorities have finally started the joint military exercise targeting the DPRK," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

"This is an undisguised denial and a flagrant violation of Jun 12 DPRK-US Joint Statement, Panmunjom Declaration and September Pyongyang Joint Declaration, all of which are agreements to establish new DPRK-US relations and build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula," the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea remains unchanged in its commitment to resolve the issues through dialogue, but "will be compelled to seek a new road as we have already indicated," if South Korea and the United States continue with hostile military moves, he added.



"The US and South Korean authorities remain outwardly talkative about dialogue," the spokesman said. "But when they sit back, they sharpen a sword to do us harm."



After a year of mutual threats and mounting tension, US President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in Singapore last year, when Kim signed a vague pledge to work towards "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

A second summit in Hanoi in February broke up amid disagreement on sanctions relief and what the North might be willing to give up in return.

Trump and Kim agreed to resume nuclear talks during an impromptu June meeting in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, but that working-level dialogue has yet to begin.

Pyongyang warned last week that further nuclear talks could be derailed if Seoul and Washington push ahead with the manoeuvres, which began on Monday.

The North's reported firing on Tuesday comes after three earlier weapons tests over eight days.

