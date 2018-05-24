North Korea dismantles underground nuclear test facilities: Report

SEOUL: North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels used for nuclear testing on Thursday (May 24), South Korean media reported, as part of steps that have reduced tension on the Korean peninsula and raised the possibility of a summit with the United States.

North Korea dynamited "the heart of its nuclear weapons programme", reported Yonhap.

The South Korean government said this marked "the first measure related to denuclearisation", Yonhap reported.

"(We) expect it to serve as a chance for complete denuclearisation going forward," the news organisation reported Noh Kyu-duk, spokesman for South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying at a press briefing.



The dismantling of the nuclear test ground "completely closed the tunnel entrances," reported state news agency KCNA, adding that two tunnels there had been ready for use in "powerful underground nuclear tests".



There was no leakage of radioactive material or adverse impact on the surrounding environment from the dismantling, it added.

"The discontinuance of the nuclear test is an important process moving towards global nuclear disarmament," KCNA said.

North Korea has conducted all six of its nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri site, which consists of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeast of the country.