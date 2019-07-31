North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles: Yonhap

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday (Jul 31), the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.



"The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on the country's east coast," Yonhap said.

Last week, North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles, its first missile test since leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met last month and agreed to revive denuclearisation talks.