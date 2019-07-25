North Korea fired projectiles from around Wonsan: South Korea

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least two unidentified projectiles early on Thursday (Jul 25) from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles flew about 430 kilometres , the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, but did not elaborate further.

This would be the first launching of projectiles reported since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas at the end of June.

North Korea's last weapons testing was in May, which included both short-range missiles as well as smaller rockets. At the time, Kim oversaw the first flight of a previously untested weapon - a relatively small, fast missile experts believe will be easier to hide, launch and manoeuvre in flight.

On Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported Kim inspected a large, newly-built submarine, accompanied by missile programme leaders. It potentially signalled continued development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) programme.

Denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States have stalled after a second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February broke down.

