North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South Korea military

SEOUL: North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday (Mar 9), South Korea's military said.

The ministry did not provide details of the projectile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea had fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the sea last week.

The launches, which officials have said were routine military drills, were personally overseen by its leader Kim Jong Un.



North Korea accused European nations of "illogical thinking" on Saturday after they called a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting to condemn the launches.



Kim declared in November that Pyongyang no longer considered itself bound by its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, and threatened to demonstrate a "new strategic weapon" soon.



Advertisement