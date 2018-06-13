North Korea frames summit as a win as Trump halts war games

SEOUL: North Korean state media lauded on Wednesday (Jun 13) the summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump as a resounding success, highlighting concessions by the US president and the prospect of a new era of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.

According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Trump expressed his intention to halt US-South Korea joint military exercises, offer security guarantees to the North and lift sanctions against it as relations improve.

Advertisement

The US president had said in a news conference on Tuesday he would like to lift sanctions against North Korea but it would not happen immediately.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic US-North Korea summit. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Photographs of Trump and Kim Jong Un crowded the first half of Wednesday's six-page Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the pair in various situations at the summit venue in Singapore.

In one photo on the front page, Trump was featured gesturing the way forward for Kim Jong Un, while four of the eight photos on the front page featured them shaking hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other pages showed U.S. and North Korean officials having their extended meeting, a working lunch and later, Trump and Kim signing a joint agreement that marked the end to the summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump shows the document, that he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signed at their summit in Singapore

Backdrops of U.S. and North Korean flags, both red white and blue, were also prominent in the Rodong Sinmun, which has previously lashed the United States as a 'gangster-like imperialist', and 'cancer-like entity'.

"Today's Rodong Sinmun wants to show Kim Jong Un played a huge part and seized a great victory," said Moon Hong-sik, research fellow at the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS).

"If you look at just the North Korean reports from today it seems this week's summit existed to create a new peace regime on the Korean peninsula and a new relationship with the United States. Denuclearization was just an appendage," he said.

The newspaper had been quick off the mark to cover Kim Jong Un's trip, plastering it's Tuesday edition with pictures and stories of Kim traveling with officials and sightseeing.



President Donald Trump has said his meeting with Kim Jong Un could help write "a new chapter" in US-North Korea ties. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Kim and Trump invited each other to their respective countries and both leaders "gladly accepted", KCNA reported.

The summit, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, was in stark contrast to a flurry of North Korean nuclear and missile tests and angry exchanges of insults between Trump and Kim last year that fueled worries about war.

"Kim Jong Un and Trump had the shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said.

Trump confirmed the United States will not hold war games with South Korea while North Korea negotiates in good faith on denuclearization.

"We're not going to be doing the war games as long as we're negotiating in good faith," Trump told Fox News Channel in an interview in Singapore after the summit.

"So that's good for a number of reasons, in addition to which we save a tremendous amount of money," Trump said. "You know, those things, they cost. I hate to appear a businessman, but I kept saying, what's it costing?"

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump's cost reasoning for halting the exercises was "ridiculous".

"It's not a burden onto the American taxpayer to have a forward deployed force in South Korea," Graham told CNN.

"It brings stability. It's a warning to China that you can't just take over the whole region. So I reject that analysis that it costs too much, but I do accept the proposition, let's stand down (on military exercises) and see if we can find a better way here."



WAR GAMES

There was some confusion over precisely what military cooperation with South Korea Trump had promised to halt.

The US-South Korean exercise calendar hits a high point every year with the Foal Eagle and Max Thunder drills, which both wrapped up last month.

The United States maintains around 28,500 soldiers in South Korea, which remains in a technical state of war with the North after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty.

Trump's announcement was a surprise even to President Moon Jae-in's government in Seoul, which worked in recent months to help bring about the Trump-Kim summit.

"For North Korea, they got exactly what they wanted," said Moon Seong-mook, a former South Korean military official and current head of the Unification Strategy Center in Seoul.

"They had a summit as a nuclear state with Kim on equal turf with Trump, got the United States to halt joint military exercises with South Korea. It's a win for Kim Jong Un."