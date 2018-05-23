North Korea has accepted list of South Korea reporters to visit nuclear test site - official

North Korea has accepted a list of South Korean reporters to visit their nuclear testing site at Punggye-ri, a South Korean unification ministry official said on Wednesday.

The official did not say when the South Korean reporters would leave for the North.

Reporters from various news outlets in a number of countries excluding South Korea have already travelled to North Korea's port city of Wonsan, where they are waiting to be guided to the testing site by North Korean authorities.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Christine Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)