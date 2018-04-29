North Korea's Kim promised to open dismantling of nuclear site to outside world: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he would close the country's nuclear test site in May in full view of outside world, Moon's office said on Sunday.

North Korea's state media has said ahead of the summit that Pyongyang would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests, scrap its nuclear test site and instead pursue economic growth and peace.

Confirming the report, Kim told Moon that he would invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea to ensure "transparency" of the dismantling of the facilities, the Blue House said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin)