North Korea's Kim says to work for 'welcomed' result in second Trump summit: Xinhua

SHANGHAI: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during a visit to China his country would try to make a second summit with US President Donald Trump achieve a result that the international community would welcome, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday (Jan 10).

Kim also told Chinese President Xi Jinping he hoped relevant sides would take North Korea's "reasonable concerns" seriously and respond to them to promote a comprehensive resolution on the Korean peninsula, China's official news agency said.

Advertisement

The visit to China, Kim's fourth in the past year, followed reports of advanced negotiations for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at resolving the standoff over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim and Trump pledged to work towards denuclearisation at their landmark summit in Singapore in June but the agreement was short on specifics. Negotiations have made little headway since.

"The DPRK will continue sticking to the stance of denuclearisation and resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts for the second summit between DPRK and US leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community," Xinhua quoted Kim as saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DPRK, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is North Korea's official name.

The Chinese state news agency described the atmosphere in talks between Kim and Xi as "cordial and friendly" and said the two reached important consensus, agreeing to make joint efforts to promote development.

It said China supported the North's adherence to "the direction of denuclearisation" on the peninsula and the improvement of inter-Korean relations. Beijing also supported US-North Korean summits and the use of dialogue to resolve concerns, it quoted Xi as saying.

"China hopes that the DPRK and the United States will meet each other halfway," it said.

North Korea's state media KCNA said on Thursday that Kim and Xi had in-depth discussions on how to "jointly study and steer" the situation on the Korean peninsula and denuclearisation talks.

Kim said during his China visit this week that there is no change in North Korea's stance to faithfully carry out the agreement reached with Trump during their Singapore summit, and pursue a peaceful resolution through discussion.

Xi told Kim North Korea's reasonable demands must be resolved, KCNA said.