North Korea's Kim will meet Trump at DMZ: South Korea's Moon

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula on Sunday, the South's President Moon Jae-in said.

"The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division," Moon said, referring to the "truce village" in the DMZ.

Trump arrived in Seoul late on Saturday for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, during which he made a surprise, spur-of-the-moment offer to meet Kim.

The Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas was closed to tourists on the North's side, a tour company said, amid the speculation of a meeting between the leaders.

If Trump and Kim meet, it would be for the third time in just over a year, and four months since their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam broke down.



