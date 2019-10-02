North Korea launches unidentified projectiles

SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday (Oct 2) fired unidentified "projectiles" toward the sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, a day after Pyongyang signalled a resumption of nuclear talks with the US.



"Our military is monitoring the situation for additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," JCS said in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

One projectile appeared to have fallen in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off Shimane prefecture at 7.27am local time, while another one a few minutes earlier fell outside the zone, Japan's chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

There were no reports so far of any impact on aircraft or ships in the vicinity, he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Coast Guard said in a statement North Korea had launched what appeared to be a missile and urged vessels to pay attention to further information and not to approach any debris.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had instructed his ministers to investigate, Suga said.



The projectiles were fired from around Wonsan, Kangwon province towards the sea to the east, Yonhap reported earlier.



No further details were immediately available but it was the latest in a series of similar launches.

This is the ninth launch since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the heavily guarded Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas in June.



Previous tests have been identified as those of short-range missiles, and in September the North said it had tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system.



On Tuesday, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said working-level talks were scheduled for Saturday between officials from Pyongyang and Washington - a meeting that would break months of stalemate since a failed summit in February.

Talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have been stalled in a holding pattern since the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam ended without a deal.



Trump has played down North Korea's recent series of short-range launches, saying in September the United States and North Korea "didn't have an agreement on short-range missiles" and that many countries test such weapons.

