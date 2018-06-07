North Korea leader 'begged' for Trump-Kim summit to happen: Giuliani

SINGAPORE: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un "got on his hands and knees and begged" for his summit with US President Donald Trump to take place as planned, the latter's lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly said at a recent investment conference in Israel.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Wednesday (Jun 6), Giuliani said Trump had cancelled the summit, which was planned for Jun 12 in Singapore, after senior North Korean officials "insulted" the president's top administration officials.



Advertisement

"They said they were going to go to nuclear war with us, they were going to defeat us in a nuclear war," Giulani reportedly said. "We said we're not going to a summit under those circumstances."

In his letter to Kim, Trump had said it was "inappropriate" to have the high-stakes meeting at the time, "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in (Kim's) recent statement".

When the summit was initially cancelled, Giulani said Kim "got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in", WSJ reported.



According to the newspaper, Giulani also told the Israeli audience that similar approach should be taken with the Palestinians in their decades-old conflict, saying: "That's what needs to happen with the Palestinian Authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They have to be seeking peace. You've got to change the dynamic and put the pressure on them."