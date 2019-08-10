North Korea projectile appears to be short-range ballistic missile: South Korea

SEOUL: North Korea's latest projectile appears to be a short-range ballistic missile in its latest weapons launch following a series of missile tests in recent months, South Korea said on Saturday (Aug 10).

The latest launch comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The launch on Saturday morning was aimed at testing capabilities of North Korea's new type of short-range missile it is developing on its own, as well as protesting South Korea-US joint drills this month, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.



The presidential office said the chief of South Korea's national security office, the country's defense minister and head of the intelligence agency held a video conference to discuss North Korea's weapons launch.

The United States and South Korea have kicked off their largely computer-simulated exercises as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite denuclearisation talks.

North Korea decries such exercises as a rehearsal for war aimed at toppling its leadership.

The projectiles were fired at dawn on Saturday from the area around the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Hamhung is known to have a solid-fuel rocket engine production site.

