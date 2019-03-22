North Korea pulls out of liaison office with South

SEOUL: North Korea on Friday (Mar 22) pulled out of a liaison office with South Korea just north of their armed border, in a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's effort to end hostility and in the wake of a failed summit between the North and the United States.

North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on "instructions from a higher level," South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told a news briefing.