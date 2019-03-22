North Korea pulls out of liaison office with South

Asia

North Korea pulls out of liaison office with South

About 10.6 million people among North Korea's 25 million population need humanitarian
North Korean flag flying on a mast (Photo: AFP/Greg Baker)

Bookmark

SEOUL: North Korea on Friday (Mar 22) pulled out of a liaison office with South Korea just north of their armed border, in a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's effort to end hostility and in the wake of a failed summit between the North and the United States.

North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on "instructions from a higher level," South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told a news briefing.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark