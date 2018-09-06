North Korea recommits to denuclearisation of Korean peninsula

SEOUL: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un renewed his commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in talks with a special envoy from the South, the North's state media said Thursday (Sep 6).

"The north and the south should further their efforts to realise the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," KCNA cited Kim as saying.

"It is our fixed stand and his will to completely remove the danger of armed conflict and horror of war from the Korean peninsula and turn it into the cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from nuclear threat," it added.

He made the remarks as he received a high-level South Korean delegation in Pyongyang on Wednesday, for discussions aimed at planning a new inter-Korean summit, and breaking the deadlock in denuclearisation talks between the North and the US.

Kim exchanged "wide-ranging opinions" with the delegation over the schedule for the Pyongyang summit due in September and its agenda, and "came to a satisfactory agreement", the report said without naming a specific date.

