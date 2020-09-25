Seoul says North Korea regrets shooting South Korean to control COVID-19

SEOUL: North Korea expressed regret on Friday (Sep 25) over the death of a missing South Korean, saying it shot him as part of measures to battle the coronavirus, the South's national security adviser said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the incident should not have happened, the official told a briefing.

The South Korean, 47-year-old man, had disappeared off a patrol vessel and ended up in Pyongyang's waters, Seoul's defence ministry said on Thursday.

The man was aboard a vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong, the ministry added.

After analysing intelligence, the South Korean military had "confirmed that the North fired at a South Korean national found in the northern seas and cremated his body", it said.

It was not immediately clear how the man came to be in the water. Earlier reports said that his shoes were found on the patrol vessel, leading to speculation he may have been trying to defect.

US Forces Korea commander Robert Abrams said earlier this month that North Korean authorities issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China, creating a "buffer zone" in the border with special forces soldiers ready to kill.

Pyongyang closed its border with China in January to try to prevent contamination. In July, state media said the country had raised the state of emergency to the maximum level.