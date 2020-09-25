Seoul says North Korea regrets killing South Korean to control COVID-19

SEOUL: North Korea expressed regret on Friday (Sep 25) over the death of a missing South Korean, saying it shot him as part of measures to battle COVID-19, the South's national security adviser said.

North Korea's United Front Department, in charge of cross-border ties, sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office a day after Seoul officials said North Korean soldiers killed a South Korean before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The letter cited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as saying he was "sorry" that the incident disappointed the South Korean public and should not have happened, Moon's security adviser Suh Hoon said.

The South Korean, 47-year-old fisheries official, had disappeared off a patrol vessel and ended up in Pyongyang's waters, Seoul's defence ministry said on Thursday, adding that the man was aboard a vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.

After analysing intelligence, the South Korean military "confirmed that the North fired at a South Korean national found in the northern seas and cremated his body", it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The soldiers fired more than 10 shots at the man, after he did not reveal his identity and tried to flee, Suh said, citing the letter.

But the letter said they burned a floatation device he was using, according to their anti-virus manuals, and not his body.

"The troops could not locate the unidentified trespasser during a search after firing the shots, and burned the device under national emergency disease prevention measures," Suh told a briefing, referring to the letter.

It was not immediately clear how the man came to be in the water. Earlier reports said that his shoes were found on the patrol vessel, leading to speculation he may have been trying to defect.

The message came as Moon faced intense political fallout over the incident, which coincided with a renewed push for policy to engage Pyongyang.



US Forces Korea commander Robert Abrams said earlier this month that North Korean authorities issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China, creating a "buffer zone" in the border with special forces soldiers ready to kill.

Pyongyang closed its border with China in January to try to prevent contamination. In July, state media said the country had raised the state of emergency to the maximum level.