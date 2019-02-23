North Korea's Kim begins train journey to Hanoi for summit with Trump: Report

HANOI: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set off by train for Vietnam on Saturday (Feb 23), for his second summit with US President Donald Trump scheduled for next week, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Kim left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang at around 5pm (4pm, Singapore time) in an armoured train, TASS said, citing a North Korean diplomatic source.

Advertisement

Vietnam's foreign ministry announced earlier on Saturday that Kim would make an official visit to Vietnam in "coming days" at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the Southeast Asian nation's ruling Communist Party.

The summit with Trump is scheduled for Feb 27-28.



Advertisement