North Korea's Kim inspects reconstruction in flood-hit area: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected reconstruction work in a flood-hit area, state media KCNA reported on Saturday (Sep 12), following a series of typhoons and the wettest monsoon that battered several parts of the country.

Kim said the North Korean economy "has faced trouble and distress at the great damage caused by the recent series of heavy rain and typhoons," according to KCNA. Kim expressed satisfaction on the progress of the reconstruction in Taechong-ri, a village in North Hwanghae province, the report said.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects a flood-hit site in Taechong-ri, Unpha County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea in this image released September 11, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

After surveying typhoon damage earlier this week in his impoverished country, Kim told Workers' Party loyalists they would have to rethink plans for an economy already hobbled by sanctions and more recently restrictions designed to contain the novel coronavirus.