North Korea's Kim says to work for 'welcomed' result in second Trump summit - Xinhua

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to make a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump achieve a result that would be welcomed by the international community, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday after Kim visited Beijing.

Kim said he hoped relevant sides would take North Korea's "reasonable concerns" seriously and actively respond to them to promote a comprehensive resolution to the Korean peninsula issue, China's official news agency said.

The North Korean leader met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where they reiterated their support for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

