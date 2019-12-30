North Korea's Kim stressed armaments, defence industry at key party meeting

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed foreign affairs, armaments and the defence industry at a key ruling Workers' Party meeting on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday (Dec 30).

Kim convened a meeting of top party officials on Saturday to pore over important policy matters ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for the United States to soften its stance in stalled denuclearisation talks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). (North Korean Central News Agency)

Kim emphasised the need to take "positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation," KCNA said, adding the meeting was still under way.

