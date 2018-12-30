North Korea's Kim wants more summits with Moon next year: Blue House

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he wants to hold more summits with South Korea's Moon Jae-in next year to achieve the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Moon's office said on Sunday (Dec 30).

Kim sent a letter to Moon on Sunday to commemorate the dramatic detente they engineered this year, including three summits, after years of confrontation marked by a series of the North's nuclear and missile tests.

Kim was sorry his plan to visit Seoul this year did not take place as agreed at their third summit in Pyongyang in September, expressing his "strong resolve" to make it happen in the future while monitoring the situation, Moon's office said.