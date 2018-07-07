North Korea says resolve for denuclearisation may falter after talks with US - KCNA

Asia

North Korea says resolve for denuclearisation may falter after talks with US - KCNA

North Korea said on Saturday its "firm, steadfast" resolve to give up its nuclear programmes may falter after the United States demanded unilateral denuclearisation during two days of talks in Pyongyang, state media said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yo
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong Chol meet at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 6, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday its "firm, steadfast" resolve to give up its nuclear programmes may falter after the United States demanded unilateral denuclearisation during two days of talks in Pyongyang, state media said.

The North's official KCNA news agency said the result of talks with the delegation headed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was "extremely troubling," accusing it of insisting on complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.

The "fastest way" to achieve a nuclear-free Korean peninsula was through a phased approach under which both sides took steps at the same time, KCNA said in a statement citing an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark