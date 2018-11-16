North Korea state media says Kim oversees testing of 'newly developed' weapon: Yonhap

Asia

North Korea state media says Kim oversees testing of 'newly developed' weapon: Yonhap

North Korea's state media announced on Friday that leader Kim Jong Un inspected the site for testing a "newly developed cutting-edge strategic weapon", South Korean Yonhap news service reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (not pictured) during
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (not pictured) during his visit to Pyongyang, in this photo released on November 5, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

Bookmark

SEOUL: North Korea's state media announced on Friday that leader Kim Jong Un inspected the site for testing a "newly developed cutting-edge strategic weapon", South Korean Yonhap news service reported.

North Korea's Korean Central Television (KCTV) said without elaborating that the weapon which Kim oversaw the testing of was "researched and developed for a long time", and that the test was successful, according to Yonhap.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark