North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas on Apr 27, 2018. (Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters)

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling party's Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday (Jun 24).

There have been rising political tensions between the rival Koreas over plans by groups in the South to fly propaganda leaflets, which the North has claimed violate an agreement between the two aimed at preventing military confrontation.

Source: Reuters

