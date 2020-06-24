North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling party's Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday (Jun 24).
There have been rising political tensions between the rival Koreas over plans by groups in the South to fly propaganda leaflets, which the North has claimed violate an agreement between the two aimed at preventing military confrontation.