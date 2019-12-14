North Korea conducts another 'crucial test' at Sohae launch site: Report

SEOUL: North Korea has conducted another "crucial test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Saturday (Dec 14), as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching.

"Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground from 22:41 to 22:48 on Dec 13," a spokesman for the North's National Academy of Defence Science said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The "research successes" will be "applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent" of North Korea, the spokesman added.

The announcement comes after the United States tested a medium-range ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had agreed to shutter the Sohae site during a summit last year with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang as part of trust-building measures.

Frustrated by the lack of sanctions relief after three summits with President Donald Trump, North Korea has vowed an ominous "Christmas gift" if the US does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

Earlier this month the North announced it conducted a "very important test" at the same site in Sohae.

Pyongyang this week criticised Washington as "foolish" for convening a UN Security Council meeting over growing concern about short-range rockets fired from the isolated state.

END-OF-YEAR DEADLINE

Kim has also held three meetings with US President Donald Trump since June 2018.

But his nuclear negotiations with Washington have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February, and Pyongyang has issued a series of increasingly assertive comments in recent weeks as its time limit approaches.

By arranging the meeting Washington "decisively helped us make a definite decision on what way to choose", North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said.

Last week, the North's vice foreign minister warned of returning to a war of words with the US, threatening to resume referring to Trump as a "dotard" - Pyongyang's nickname for the US leader at the height of tensions in 2017.

The comments came a day after it warned that if the US used military force against the North it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level".

Back in 2017, North Korea announced it successfully tested an ICBM capable of reaching Alaska.

At the recent NATO summit, Trump boasted about Washington's "most powerful military", adding: "Hopefully, we don't have to use it, but if we do, we'll use it. If we have to, we'll do it."

