North Korea threatens to cancel US summit in Singapore

SEOUL: North Korea threatened on Wednesday (May 16) to cancel the forthcoming summit in Singapore between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump if Washington presses ahead with its key demand for Pyongyang to unilaterally give up its nuclear arsenal.

Citing first vice minister of foreign affairs Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea's central news agency also said the fate of the US-North Korea summit as well as bilateral relations "would be clear" if Washington speaks of a Libya-style denuclearisation for the North.

The statement added US President Donald Trump would remain as a "failed president" if he follows in the steps of his predecessors.

