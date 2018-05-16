North Korea threatens to scrap Trump summit

Pyongyang also cancelled high-level talks due on Wednesday with Seoul over the Max Thunder joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

SEOUL: North Korea threatened on Wednesday (May 16) to cancel a much-anticipated and unprecedented summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

Pyongyang also cancelled high-level talks due on Wednesday with Seoul over the Max Thunder joint military exercises between the US and the South, Yonhap said citing the North's official news agency KCNA.



