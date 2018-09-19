North Korea to allow international inspections for nuclear dismantlement, if US takes reciprocal measures

PYONGYANG: North Korea agreed to allow international inspectors to observe a "permanent dismantlement" of its key missile facilities, and will take additional steps such as closing its main Yongbyon nuclear complex if the United States takes reciprocal measures, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday (Sep 19).

North and South Korea agreed that the Korean Peninsula should turn into a "land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats," Moon said following the conclusion of his summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Moon, Kim said he will visit the South's capital Seoul "in the near future."

During their meeting, the leaders of the two Koreas signed a joint statement on inter-Korean relations, while their defence chiefs adopted a separate military pact.



The leaders kicked off their third meeting on Tuesday, during which Kim said his "historic" summit with US President Donald Trump in June had improved regional stability and raised hopes for further progress.

