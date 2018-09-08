North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed readiness to visit Russia: Russian lawmaker

Asia

Kim Jong Un has confirmed his readiness to visit Russia, the RIA news agency quoted speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, as saying after she met the North Korean leader in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Chief of the national security office at Seoul&apos;s presidential Blue House Chung Eui-yong meets
The chief of South Korea's national security office Chung Eui-yong meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House /via REUTERS

Kim "wants peace", Matvienko said.

North Korea is in talks with the United States about a step-by-step execution of commitments reached when Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump met at a summit in Singapore in June, another news agency, Interfax, reported, citing Matvienko.

Source: Reuters/mz

