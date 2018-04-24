North Korean leader visits China embassy, hospital after fatal bus crash

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang on Monday to express "deep sympathy" over a bus accident that killed 32 Chinese tourists and critically injured two, the North's state media said on Tuesday.

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang on Monday to express "deep sympathy" over a bus accident that killed 32 Chinese tourists and critically injured two, the North's state media said on Tuesday.

Kim also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, the North's central news agency said, adding that he "personally learned about the treatment of the wounded".

The accident occurred on Sunday when a bus crashed off a bridge in North Hwanghae Province.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tom Brown)