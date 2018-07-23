North Korean media pressure South to end Korean War: Report

SEOUL: North Korean state media placed more pressure on South Korea to implement its inter-Korean summit agreements to work towards the "historic task" of ending the Korean War, reported South Korean news outlet Yonhap on Monday (Jul 23).

"It is a historic task that cannot be delayed anymore to build a solid peace regime by ending the current abnormal state of armistice on the Korean Peninsula," said Uriminzokkiri, the North's external propaganda website, as quoted by Yonhap.



This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met in Singapore for a historic summit on Jun 12. This was after Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Apr 27 at the Demilitarised Zone that divides their countries.



During the meeting in April, both leaders pledged to work for the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" and to work with the US and China to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean War.



Other North Korean media like Meari, also urged the South Korean government to "do its part" to end the Korean War, adding that the meeting between both leaders in April would lose its significance if changes are not implemented soon.

After the agreements were made during the inter-Korean summit, plans were made to resume reunions for families separated by the Korean War in August.

Millions of people were separated during the 1950-1953 conflict that sealed the division of the peninsula.

Seoul's unification ministry reaffirmed the government's intention to declare an end to the Korean War by the end of the year, and vowed to work closely with the US and North Korea on how to achieve this.