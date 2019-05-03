North Korean rations at record low after worst harvest in decade

GENEVA: North Korea has cut public food rations to 300 grammes per day, the lowest level ever for this time of year, with further cuts likely after the lowest agricultural production in a decade, the United Nations said on Friday.

"This new food security assessment in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has found that following the worst harvests in 10 years, due to dry spells, heatwaves and flooding, 10.1 million people suffer from severe food insecurity, meaning they do not have enough food till the next harvest," World Food Programme spokesman Herve Verhoosel said.

Agricultural output of 4.9 million tonnes, the lowest since the 2008-2009 season, had led to a food deficit of 1.36 million tonnes, according to Verhoosel.

